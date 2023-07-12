Headlines

Opposition parties' strength to increase from 15 to 24 in Bengaluru unity meet, new attendees to include…

Meet UP's richest man with Rs 12000 crore wealth, lives in Kanpur, owns famous shoe-detergent brands

Meet Deepthi N, hired for record-breaking salary by US-based firm, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is...

HDFC Bank vs. Axis Bank: Which offers better returns on fixed deposits? Know here

Bumble users can now send a message even before matching, here's how

Flop/Disaster Bollywood films that became huge hits on TV

Shah Rukh Khan's action films, ranked from best to worst

Bold photos of glamorous wives of Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Pakistan Cricket Board unhappy with ICC's new revenue model, Chairman Sethi demands clarity

Fire breaks out at five-storey building in Kolkata, no casualties reported

Ashes 2023: Know why England's team is wearing black armbands in the first test against Australia

Navya Naveli Nanda opens up on tackling negativity on social media: 'People need to be more open to...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Sonam Kapoor saying she has 'questionable English': 'Gossipy aunties can never...'

'SRK, Bhansali's egos…': When Farah Khan revealed why Om Shanti Om didn't become Rs 100 crore film

Slippers fly as women engage in ugly brawl inside Kolkata local train, video is viral

The scene takes place within the ladies' coach of the local train, where tensions escalate rapidly. The video portrays a chaotic scene with women shouting, screaming, and physically attacking one another using slippers and fist

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

New Delhi: The widespread occurrence of videos depicting fights and altercations among individuals in public transportation has become an alarming and disheartening phenomenon. It seems that almost every day, we come across such videos, showcasing people's willingness to resort to violence even in public settings. The video we are about to discuss is no exception and is bound to leave viewers in shock. It captures a disturbing incident that unfolded onboard a Kolkata local train, where a group of women engaged in a violent altercation. The video, originally shared on Twitter by the user @Ayushihihaha, quickly gained viral attention across social media platforms.

The scene takes place within the ladies' coach of the local train, where tensions escalate rapidly. The video portrays a chaotic scene with women shouting, screaming, and physically attacking one another using slippers and fists. The intensity of the confrontation is evident as the women's aggression reaches alarming levels. Despite the presence of other passengers who attempt to intervene and pacify the situation, their efforts prove futile in quelling the escalating violence. The distressing nature of the incident is further emphasized towards the end of the video when one of the women involved hurls an object at a young boy standing nearby, heightening the danger and chaos.

The exact cause of the altercation remains unknown, as the video provides no explicit context for the dispute. However, the video serves as a grim reminder of the prevalent issue of confrontations and violence within public transport systems. The distressing nature of such incidents highlights the urgent need for improved safety measures and enhanced awareness campaigns to address the underlying factors contributing to these conflicts.

The video's rapid dissemination across social media platforms has prompted a range of reactions from viewers. Some users employ humor to cope with the distressing content, with comments like "Pro version of Mumbai local" drawing a comparison to the notorious reputation of Mumbai's local trains for similar altercations. Others resort to sarcastic remarks, such as "Free WWE inside the train," drawing an analogy to staged wrestling matches known for their dramatic and combative nature.

