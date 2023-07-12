Slippers fly as women engage in ugly brawl inside Kolkata local train, video is viral

The scene takes place within the ladies' coach of the local train, where tensions escalate rapidly. The video portrays a chaotic scene with women shouting, screaming, and physically attacking one another using slippers and fist

New Delhi: The widespread occurrence of videos depicting fights and altercations among individuals in public transportation has become an alarming and disheartening phenomenon. It seems that almost every day, we come across such videos, showcasing people's willingness to resort to violence even in public settings. The video we are about to discuss is no exception and is bound to leave viewers in shock. It captures a disturbing incident that unfolded onboard a Kolkata local train, where a group of women engaged in a violent altercation. The video, originally shared on Twitter by the user @Ayushihihaha, quickly gained viral attention across social media platforms.

The scene takes place within the ladies' coach of the local train, where tensions escalate rapidly. The video portrays a chaotic scene with women shouting, screaming, and physically attacking one another using slippers and fists. The intensity of the confrontation is evident as the women's aggression reaches alarming levels. Despite the presence of other passengers who attempt to intervene and pacify the situation, their efforts prove futile in quelling the escalating violence. The distressing nature of the incident is further emphasized towards the end of the video when one of the women involved hurls an object at a young boy standing nearby, heightening the danger and chaos.

The exact cause of the altercation remains unknown, as the video provides no explicit context for the dispute. However, the video serves as a grim reminder of the prevalent issue of confrontations and violence within public transport systems. The distressing nature of such incidents highlights the urgent need for improved safety measures and enhanced awareness campaigns to address the underlying factors contributing to these conflicts.

The video's rapid dissemination across social media platforms has prompted a range of reactions from viewers. Some users employ humor to cope with the distressing content, with comments like "Pro version of Mumbai local" drawing a comparison to the notorious reputation of Mumbai's local trains for similar altercations. Others resort to sarcastic remarks, such as "Free WWE inside the train," drawing an analogy to staged wrestling matches known for their dramatic and combative nature.