Sleeping beauty! Bride falls asleep during wedding festivities - WATCH viral video to know what happened next

Weddings are one of the most important days in everyone's life. The bride and groom wait for their special day and get their photos, videos clicked to make and preserve memories. Though weddings are fun, they also are a bit tiring, not only for the wedding guests but also for the newlyweds.

One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which the bride can be seen sleeping as the groom stood beside her, during the wedding festivities.

It was reported that the wedding procession reached the banquet hall after which the bride also arrived. It was during the ceremony that the bride then dozed off as her groom stood beside her.

Watch the viral video.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page named 'wedabout'. So far, the video has more than 64,000 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video with laughing emojis.

One user wrote, "नींद के आगे कोई जोर नहीं (Nothing is more important than sleep)," while another said, "It is the result of many rituals carried out continuously the whole night without letting the girl take sufficient rest."