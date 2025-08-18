‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

The term, which was later popularised online, was used in place of any word and is associated with the content spread by Gen Alpha on social media.

"Skibidi", "tradwife" and "delulu" are just some of the words coined by Gen Z and Gen Alpha that will be included in the Cambridge Dictionary's 6000 entries this year. These words will also be included in the online version of the dictionary.

The term skibidi originally came from a YouTube channel called Skibidi Toilet. The online web series, which ran for about 26 seasons, featured evil animated toilets with talking heads coming out of them, called "Skibidi Toilets", who were trying to take over the world.

The term, which was later popularised online, was used in place of any word and is associated with the content spread by Gen Alpha on social media.

The Cambridge Dictionary now defines it as, "a word that can have different meanings, such as 'good' or 'bad', or can be used as a joke without any real meaning."

Tradwife, on the other hand, is short for "traditional wife" and refers to women who present themselves as wives and mothers on social media, cooking, cleaning, and taking care of children. The term became even more common when the number of female creators on social media increased, posting videos of themselves doing "traditional wife" content, i.e., "traditional wife"-like tasks, to attract a specific type of audience.

The inclusion of these words in the dictionary shows that these dictionaries are here to stay for a long time.

Another word that has been permanently added to the modern lexicon is 'Daelulu'. Thinking that the English language would remain stagnant in the age of social media, the word Daelulu is used. The term has been around for over ten years and was first used by K-pop fans to question their fans' belief that they could get along with their idols. Staying Delulu was their only solution.

Colin McIntosh, Cambridge Dictionary's lexical programme manager, said: "Words like skibidi and delulu don't make it into the Cambridge Dictionary every day. We only add words where we think they'll stick. Internet culture is changing the English language and it's fascinating to see the impact of that and record it in the dictionary."

Other phrases popularised by popular media include "leuk" and "inspo". "Luke" was popularised by RuPaul's Drag Race and is commonly used in LGBTQ+ and drag culture. It's used to describe an outfit that is thoughtfully designed and presented. Cambridge defines it as "a distinctive style, fashion or garment (= a set of clothes worn together)", especially one that is unusual and impressive. "You serve leuks, man. Where do you get your inspo?"

Broligarchy, which is a combination of the idea of bro and oligarchy, refers to 'a small group of men, especially men who own or are involved in a technology business, who are extremely wealthy and powerful, and who have or want to have political influence.' Broligarchy often refers to tech industry leaders or tech bros, who own the platforms on which the term is spreading. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, etc., all feature in the list.

One term that rose to fame after the pandemic is the "mouse jiggler", a device that helps you look like you're working on your screen when in fact you're not.

Another work-related term is work spouse. Cambridge defines it as, "a person with whom someone has a close, but not romantic, relationship at work, in which the two people help each other and rely on each other in the same way as a married couple does."

