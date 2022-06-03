6-feet Cobra caught sitting on station master's desk at Kota Railway station, here's how netizens react

(Image Source: Twitter@Happytohelp_007)

An image is going viral across social media platforms where a cobra can be seen sitting on the station master's desk inside the panel room of the Kota Railway station. What's even more funny is that the station master can be seen sitting on a table in the furthest corner of the room.

On seeing the snake, the station master got very scared and immediately scooted away. The cobra sitting on the control panel was 6-foot long. A picture of the cobra with an open hood sitting on the control panel is going viral and people are reacting to it in their own way.

Local reports say that the incident happened on Wednesday as the cobra managed to enter the control room at the Ravtha Road station for about 20 minutes before it was safely rescued and later released in the wild. Last year, a monkey had entered the VIP lounge of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A six feet Cobra sneaked on the table of railway officer at Panel room of Ravtha Road (RDT), Kota Division.

A Twitter user shared the picture which shows the station master sitting down on a table kept far away while the cobra sits at the desk. The picture left Twitter users both scared and amused, while many memes were shared on the situation.

One user wrote, "Calm down guys he is just doing surprise panel inspection." Another lauded the calmness of the officer and commented, "Can we give some bravery award to the station master who is still standing there. Had I been in his place I would have run for kms and would have never returned back to work after seeing this snake."

A third user wrote, "I need the calmness levels of that railway officer." One user commented, "Cobra to ASM - let me route trains for sometime, you take a chill pill." One user jokingly wrote, "Must have come to complain about @IRCTCofficial website."