Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati concert in Delhi attracted a massive crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the Delhi police issuing a special traffic advisory for fans. Yet, beyond the music, Jeevansathi.com, a popular matrimonial site, made headlines with a campaign called “Singles Ko Paani Pilao Yojana” (Give Water to Singles), where they handed out free water bottles to single fans outside the venue.

Volunteers from Jeevansathi.com, wearing T-shirts with the slogan “Singles Ko Paani Pilao Yojana,” distributed water bottles to singles waiting to enter the stadium. Each bottle had a playful message, “Jeevansathi pe aa gaye hote toh aaj ye bottle nahi uska haath pakda hota,” which translates to, “If you had joined Jeevansathi, you’d be holding hands instead of this bottle.” Fans quickly shared photos of the bottles on social media, making the campaign a viral success with its humorous touch.

The concert in Delhi also occurred as the Enforcement Directorate investigated illegal ticket reselling. With tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati tour and Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour being resold at high prices, the ED conducted raids in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bangalore, seizing mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards linked to the ticket scams.

After Delhi, Diljit will continue his tour across India, with upcoming shows in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Jeevansathi’s witty “Singles Ko Paani Pilao Yojana” and the ED’s ticket scam investigations made Diljit’s concert in Delhi both memorable and entertaining, setting a lively tone for the rest of the Dil-luminati tour.