Shubman Gill addressed dating rumours, confirmed he has been single for over three years, and continues to shine as Gujarat Titans' captain in IPL 2025.

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has been in the news for quite some time, not just for his game, but also because of his personal life. The young Gujarat Titans (GT) captain often finds himself surrounded by dating rumours. Names like Sara Tendulkar and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan have been linked with him many times.

But now, Shubman Gill has finally spoken up about all the gossip. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he put an end to all the rumours and said clearly that he has been single for over three years. He also called these rumours “ridiculous.”

“I’ve been single for over three years, and still, so many speculations keep coming up linking me with different people. Sometimes, the rumours are so absurd that I haven't even met the person I am being linked with,” Shubman said.

He also explained why he isn’t thinking about relationships right now. "I am extremely focused on my professional career. We travel around 300 days a year, so there’s hardly any time to spend with someone or to build a relationship," he added.

Shubman Gill has finally said it about his dating rumours with sara tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/GrThDLxCoR mufaddla parody (mufaddl_parody) April 26, 2025

Shubman Gill’s Recent Success in Cricket

On the cricket field, Shubman Gill is doing really well. He recently helped India win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The team performed brilliantly, lifting the trophy without losing a single match.

Gill was also part of the Indian squad that reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Although India remained undefeated throughout the tournament, they lost to Australia in the final.

Currently, Gill is leading Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 season. Under his captaincy, GT is at the top of the points table with 12 points from 8 matches. Shubman is also performing well with the bat, scoring 305 runs in 8 innings at an impressive average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 153.26. He has already scored three half-centuries this season.

Shubman Gill is truly winning both on and off the field.