Months after buying a brand-new Range Rover SUV, singer Rahul Krishna Vaidya has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai, according to property consultant Square Yards. The 37-year-old singer paid Rs 9 crore for the apartment whose carpet area is approximately 3,110 sq ft. The newly purchased apartment is located in DLH Signature, a premium project by DLH Group.

The consultant said it has reviewed registration documents. "Indian Idol Season 1 runner-up Rahul Krishna Vaidya has recently acquired a residential property valued at Rs 9 crore in Mumbai," Square Yards said in a statement on Wednesday. The transaction finalised in October 2024 incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 56.37 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, it said.

The project is located in Bandra West, which has seen a surge in celebrity real estate investments in recent months. According to Square Yards, the apartment purchased by Vaidya has a built-up area of 317.93 square metres (around 3,422 square feet).

Rahul Vaidya started his career with the reality show Indian Idol 1 in which he became 2nd runner-up. He also participated in Bigg Boss 14 and was crowned as the 1st runner-up. The singer currently has 5.4M followers on Instagram. He is married to Disha Parmar Vaidya, an Indian actress who works in Hindi television.

