Singer duo gives Punjabi tadka to Manike Mage Hithe, netizens can’t get enough- WATCH

The soothing and pleasant Sinhala song Manike Mage Hitha has officially reserved a place in the hearts of people across the world, as the tune has sparked a range of viral singing and dancing trends on social media that gather millions of views instantly.

Different versions of the song, originally uploaded by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva, have emerged in the past few months, taking the internet by storm. Till now, you must have heard the Bengali, Bhojpur, Kashmiri, and even the English version of this song.

Now, a Punjabi version of Manike Mage Hithe has been uploaded on social media. YouTube by singer Nehha Aroora, with Aanuj Gupta, has released a cover of the popular song, putting a unique Punjabi twist on the lyrics and the overall feel of the Manike Mage Hithe.

This Punjabi rendition of the popular song features Nehha dressed in a white kurta and jhumkaas against a dark backdrop, swerving to the tune of the song as she sings the Punjabi translation of the lyrics in the video.

The video was uploaded on the video-sharing platform YouTube, and went viral, winning the hearts of many. Till now, the video has gathered over 19,000 views on the platform and multiple shares. People from different parts of the country have showered the singer with praise.

The video currently has over 200 comments on it, each marveling the beautiful rendition of Manike Mage Hithe uploaded by Neha Aroora. One user wrote, “Love this song! Listening on loop!” Another user said, “Wow...could not imagine Punjabi version of this song.”