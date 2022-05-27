Singapore’s NewBrew urine beer gains popularity: Know making process, ingredients of viral drink

File Photo

The brewing industry is growing at an alarming rate as people across the globe have begun to enjoy the alcohol drink. According to Wikipedia, beer is the third most popular drink overall after water and tea and as per the estimates presented by Fortune Business Insights, the global beer market is likely to grow from $768.17 billion in 2021 to $989.48 billion in 2028. Singapore’s NewBrew seems to be ready to cater to the growing market in a unique way.

A new beer brand from Singapore – NewBrew is producing beer by recycling and filtering water from the sewage. Yes, you read that right! The brewery is making beer out of urine.

The water supply agency is advertising this ‘urine beer’ as the greenest beer due to its uniwue composition. As per the company, the Newbrew’s key component is NEWater, which is a purified liquid made out of sewage that has existed for almost 20 years.

The company claims that the beer goes through stringent tests and multiple rounds of filtration, which make it safe to drink.

Interestingly, the drink has been launched by the water agency to create awareness about the problem of water scarcity and the innovative solution’s it has brought forth to sort the issue.

As the world’s water crisis is increasing every year, Singapore’s little step towards creating awareness can go a long way. Based on its composition, beer is known to have 90 per cent water and making it with recycled sewage seems to be a great solution to increase awareness about water scarcity.

Some interesting things about NewBrew

The NewBrew can designs are inspired by Singapore’s famous water landmarks, including the MacRitchie Reservoir

The country had started exploring the possibility to reclaim used water in 1970s. The NeWater has been launched 30 years after that.

The NewBrew is ultra-clean and high-grade recycled water.

The alcoholic beverage is not just perfectly wholesome but tastes amazing too.