Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Sebi's SWAGAT-FI? How will it boost foreign investment in India? Check key details

Watch: Mohammed Siraj celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

Not Jasprit Bumrah! Pakistan great Wasim Akram calls THIS Indian pacer as 'The Best'

Singapore Police stun internet with slow-mo walk to Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ song: 'Marketing person must be Indian'

Meet Sewali Sharma, became IAS officer after BA and LLB, now arrested for Rs 105 crore scam and then...

Will Sanju Samson join CSK? RR captain reacts amid trade rumors and R Ashwin’s 'trade myself' remark

Amid tariff row, India issues BIG statement on Trump-Putin meeting: 'As PM Modi said...'

Meet Atiqa Mir, 10-year-old Kashmiri girl making waves in International motorsport

Indian Railways makes train travel cheaper this festive season! offers 20% discount on ticket booking; check rules here

ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance to Rs 50,000: How to calculate your MAB and what are the penalties

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is Sebi's SWAGAT-FI? How will it boost foreign investment in India? Check key details

What is Sebi's SWAGAT FI? How will it boost foreign investment in India?

Watch: Mohammed Siraj celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

Watch: Mohammed Siraj celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter

Not Jasprit Bumrah! Pakistan great Wasim Akram calls THIS Indian pacer as 'The Best'

Not Jasprit Bumrah! Pakistan great Wasim Akram calls THIS Indian pacer as 'The B

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeViral

VIRAL

Singapore Police stun internet with slow-mo walk to Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ song: 'Marketing person must be Indian'

The viral clip features Singapore police officials walking in slow motion.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 10:19 PM IST

Singapore Police stun internet with slow-mo walk to Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ song: 'Marketing person must be Indian'

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of Singapore's National Day Parade, the police authority has proved that law and style can go hand in hand. Recently, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared a slow-motion video of officers walking one by one to Powerhouse, the latest song from superstar Rajnikanth's much-anticipated movie Coolie. 

Singapore Police Force magic

The viral clip features Singapore police officials walking in slow motion, with their backs to the camera, and police written in bold on their vests. 

The Singapore police force captioned the post, ''Reporting for #ndp2025 duties.''

Watch the video here

 

 

Social media reactions

Soon after posting the reel, many social media user bombarded the video with their reactions. 

One user wrote, 'Cmonnnn now y'all know the power of Tamil music!!''

Another user said, ''Even SPF realises the power of Superstar!''

A third user commented, ''The marketing person must be an Indian.''

Another user wrote, Singapore police part of the LCU confirmed

About the film

Powerhouse is the third track from Coolie, composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. The film features superstar Rajnikanth in the main lead along with Shruti Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat.

 

Also read: Viral video: Little girl sings national anthem with eyes closed wins hearts online, netizens say 'India's future is safe'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Virat Kohli to announce ODI retirement? Viral picture from London leaves fans in disbelief
Virat Kohli to announce ODI retirement? Viral picture from London leaves fans in
Arjun Rampal admitted 'enjoying' shooting intimate scene with Kareena Kapoor, his old statement goes viral, netizens react: 'Just so creepy'
Arjun Rampal admitted 'enjoying' shooting intimate scene with Kareena Kapoor
Aamir Khan's brother Faisal calls him 'too powerful', recalls approaching Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra with script but..: 'Wo log soch rhe ki ye to paagal...'
Aamir Khan's brother Faisal calls him 'too powerful', recalls approaching SRK...
Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK
Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK
BIG statement by US on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'We got involved directly'; Marco Rubio calls Trump 'president of peace'
BIG statement by US on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'We got involved...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE