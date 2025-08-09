Singapore Police stun internet with slow-mo walk to Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ song: 'Marketing person must be Indian'

The viral clip features Singapore police officials walking in slow motion.

Ahead of Singapore's National Day Parade, the police authority has proved that law and style can go hand in hand. Recently, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared a slow-motion video of officers walking one by one to Powerhouse, the latest song from superstar Rajnikanth's much-anticipated movie Coolie.

The viral clip features Singapore police officials walking in slow motion, with their backs to the camera, and police written in bold on their vests.

The Singapore police force captioned the post, ''Reporting for #ndp2025 duties.''

Social media reactions

Soon after posting the reel, many social media user bombarded the video with their reactions.

One user wrote, 'Cmonnnn now y'all know the power of Tamil music!!''

Another user said, ''Even SPF realises the power of Superstar!''

A third user commented, ''The marketing person must be an Indian.''

Another user wrote, Singapore police part of the LCU confirmed

About the film

Powerhouse is the third track from Coolie, composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. The film features superstar Rajnikanth in the main lead along with Shruti Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat.

