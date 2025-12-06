Singapore Envoy joins staff wedding via video call after IndiGo cancels flight, watch

In a new post shared by the official Singapore in India account on X, the High Commissioner sent heartfelt wishes and posted several happy photos from the ceremony.

A day after publicly sharing his anguish at being stranded amid IndiGo's ongoing aviation crisis and unable to attend an employee's wedding, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, posted a heartfelt follow-up, showing him attending the wedding via video call.

Despite being unable to attend his team member's wedding because his IndiGo flight to Deoghar was unexpectedly cancelled, Wong ensured he could attend the wedding virtually and offer his blessings to the bride and groom.

In a new post shared by the official Singapore in India account on X, the High Commissioner sent heartfelt wishes and posted several happy photos from the ceremony.

"Distance may separate us #IndiGoChaos, but the spirit #wedding will unite us," he wrote in the caption, and Wong congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy married life. The affectionate "Son, congratulations" added an Indian touch, which many users praised as a sign of how deeply the diplomat has embraced the local culture.

The accompanying photos show him attending the wedding via video call, along with photos of the couple, guests, and a vibrant wedding backdrop. The post also includes a photo of the newlyweds with some guests.

See the post here:

On Friday, he revealed that he has joined "thousands of passengers stranded on #IndiGo," sharing screenshots of ticket cancellation notifications and showing the chaotic scene at the venue, already packed without him.

Meanwhile, IndiGo's operational crisis continued for the fifth consecutive day. With over 1,000 flights cancelled on Friday, passengers in major metropolises missed important events like weddings, conferences, and even medical appointments.

The airline has attributed the standoff to a severe pilot shortage, exacerbated by winter scheduling pressures. Delhi Airport has also issued an advisory stating that all flight operations are gradually returning to normal and urging passengers to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport.

