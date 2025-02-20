A recent interaction between the heads of two top AI firms in the world - OpenAI and Perplexity AI - is winning hearts online.

Sam Altman and Aravind Srinivas (From left to right)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Perplexity AI co-founder Aravind Srinivas exchanged a playful banter, congratulating each other on the success of two companies.

The conversation began with Altman sharing a recent update to ChatGPT. "We put out an update to chatgpt (4o). It is pretty good. it is soon going to get much better, team is cooking," he shared on X.

Aravind Srinivas responded to the post, saying, "Sorry, what's the update?" to which, Sam Altman replied, “Among many other things, it's the best search product on the web! Check it out and lmk what you think.”

Referring to a post about the launch of Deep Research for Perplexity, Srinivas wrote, "Lol, I just mogged you yesterday, check this out."

“Since you nicely apologized to me in person for all the mean tweets last week, I'm going to let this go. Keep cooking out there! Proud of you.” Altman wrote.

In a separate post, Srinivas challenged Google CEO Sundar Pichai for the "next move".

Take a look

Sharing the popular Spiderman meme, he wrote, "Your turn next Sundar Pichai".