Watching tigers is always a thrilling experience, and capturing those rare moments on camera is even more special. Recently, a video of a tiger jumping across a stream in Sundarban National Park of West Bengal is making the rounds on the Internet.

A viral clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @susantananda3, shows a massive tiger leaping over a water stream. 'An amazing jump in Sunderbans...Tiger can leap more than 30 feet. The strong & longer hind legs are crucial for these impressive leaps, the caption read.'

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 1.25 lakh views. While some users admired its beauty, others couldn’t stop gushing over the tiger’s majestic leap.

A user wrote, 'Such a breathtaking view! Sundarbans really cannot be better. Enjoy every moment of this extraordinary experience.'

Another one commented, 'Reminds me of Jim Corbett's story where he talked about his abilities and how far he could jump.'

A third person said, 'The tiger jumped instead of crossing the river because the rivers in Sundarbans are full of crocodiles. A few years ago, a tiger's leg was eaten by a crocodile.'

A fourth user wrote, 'This is very rare in Sundarbans. Boatmen never take the general public to such places. Only the forest department has access to such places where tigers are seen like this.'

Tigers are big wild cats with orange fur and black stripes. They are the biggest cats in the world and live mostly in forests across Asia.

