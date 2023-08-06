Headlines

Viral

'Simply irresistible': Internet goes gaga over desi uncle's epic dance moves, watch

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

Suniel Shetty talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'he achieved so much in life and then...'

This superstar's career got ruined due to one B-grade film, never got married, can you recognize this actress?

Meet the millionaire set to make Rs 1674 crore from Gautam Adani’s latest move

'Simply irresistible': Internet goes gaga over desi uncle's epic dance moves, watch

The man, Basant Faizabadi, steals the show with his infectious energy and graceful moves. It is evident that age has not diminished his spirit; instead, it seems to have amplified it, making his dance performance all the more inspiring.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

New Delhi: What could be more adorable than witnessing someone joyfully performing a happy dance, completely carefree about who's observing? Similarly, a video featuring an elderly man dancing to a popular Saare Ladkon Ki song at a party has captured the hearts of millions and become a viral sensation. The man in the clip is identified as Basant Faizabadi, and the video was shared on his official Instagram account, amassing a staggering 5.2 million views to date.

In this heartwarming video, we are treated to a display of sheer joy and exuberance. The man, Basant Faizabadi, steals the show with his infectious energy and graceful moves. It is evident that age has not diminished his spirit; instead, it seems to have amplified it, making his dance performance all the more inspiring.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As the video unfolds, we see a man grooving to the beats of the catchy Saare Ladkon Ki song. His footwork and rhythmic expressions synchronize perfectly with the music, demonstrating his deep connection with the melody. Moreover, he effortlessly aced the hook step of the track, leaving viewers in awe of his natural flair for dancing.

The video's charm lies not only in the man's dancing skills but also in the genuine joy he exudes. He dances as if no one is watching, completely immersed in the moment, spreading happiness all around. This uninhibited and carefree spirit resonates with people of all ages, inspiring them to embrace life with the same enthusiasm, regardless of societal norms or expectations.

Just a few days ago, the video was shared, and it has already garnered an astounding 5.2 million views, with the number continuing to grow. The response from netizens has been overwhelming, as they were left in awe of the elderly man's remarkable performance, expressing their admiration and praise in the comments section.

One Instagram user couldn't contain their excitement and wrote, "This video made my day! It's so good. Perfect dance goals right here." Another individual chimed in, "What an incredible man! This performance undoubtedly adds more joy and happiness to his life!" The video's impact was so profound that some viewers couldn't resist watching it repeatedly. "I've watched this video multiple times, and every time I see it, the desire to watch it again only increases," shared one user.

