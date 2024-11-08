In the viral picture, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty can be seen placing their orders at the cafe.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a rare appearance at Bengaluru’s popular coffee chain with his wife Akshata Murty. Their visit was not brief as they sat down for coffee and also obliged local patrons with selfies. The couple left netizens impressed with their humility and relaxed persona as appeared in pictures that went viral on the internet.

The pictures clicked by locals showed Rishi and Akshata placing their orders themselves. Rishi wore a white shirt and black trousers, while Murty was dressed in a pastel-coloured kurta. Internet users quickly took to platforms like X, and Threads to heap praises. An excited user said, “Spotted Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty right across from my table at Third Wave. It really does pay off going to Third Wave guys.” Another user reacted, “Owns billion dollars, still placing their order at counter themselves. Simplicity at its best.”

“So in Mumbai all the actors celebs and are covered by the paparazzi. Welcome to Bangalore where the ex pm of the UK, other businessmen are roaming around city feels like normal to us,” said an X user. Another user added, “This is how leaders should lead their lives.” “Simple & Intelligent people don't need any publicity,” reacted a netizen on X.

Earlier, Rishi and Akshata were accompanied by Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy in visiting the revered Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The couple took blessings at the mutt and indulged in traditional prayers and rituals. The images and videos of the family taking part in rituals went viral. Their visit was well received demonstrating the strength of India's diaspora bond. Meanwhile, Rishi’s historic tenure as the first British-Indian Prime Minister lasted from October 2022 following his resignation in July 2023.