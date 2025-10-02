Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but slightly naughty'; netizens say...

On the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi (Dussehra), renowned talk show host Simi Garewal took to 'X' on Thursday, i.e., October 2, and penned down a surprising note. Let's dive into details.

On the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi (Dussehra), renowned talk show host Simi Garewal took to 'X' on Thursday, i.e., October 2, and penned down a surprising note. She argued that Ravan, the demon, wasn't "evil but only slightly naughty". Garewal further claimed that he was "more educated than half of our parliament".

"Dear Ravana…Every year, on this day, we celebrate the victory of good over evil.. But.. technically.. your behaviour should be re-classified from “Evil" to “Slightly Naughty". After all, tumne kiya hi kya tha? I agree you kidnapped a lady in haste… But.. after that.. you gave her more respect than we normally give to women in today’s world. You offered her good food.. shelter.. and even women security guards (not too good looking though). Your request for marriage was full of humility.. and you never threw acids when rejected. Even when Lord Rama killed you.. you were wise enough to seek his apologies," Garewal wrote.

Affirming there's "no hard feelings" for Ravan, she continued, "And..I believe you were more educated than half of our Parliament. Trust me dude.. there ain’t no any hard feelings to burn you…Just that it’s the In-Thing. Happy Dussera".

Here's how netizens reacted

Simi Garewal's thoughts did not sit well with netizens, who trolled her for having praised the demonic figure. "Dear Simi Garewal, The moment he abducts you, all this romanticism will evaporate and you would be sitting in Police station crying attempt to rape & slamming the cops if they say “bas apaharan hi to Kiya hai shaadi karna chah raha hai behen" Ain’t no hard feelings for you but you have lost your mind," one user wrote.

Another user commented, "Lag rha Ravan ji ki bhi PR agency hai." A third opined, "So if someone abducts you without your consent and treats you well in captivity then it will not be evil but just naughty? Girl what kind of kinks do you have at this age??"