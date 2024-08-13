Fraud ALERT! Know how fraudsters can use SIM cards in your name, here's how you can safeguard yourselves

Several media reports, recently, have bestowed attention on the surge in SIM card frauds. The fraudsters might register 'fake' SIM cards in your name without your knowledge. However, you can safeguard yourselves in a few simple steps.

There have been several reports emerging which suggest a surge in the cybercrime cases resulting from the use of 'fake' SIM cards by the fraudsters. The fradusters might be using a fake or a duplicate SIM card in the name of a certain individual without their knowledge.

However, the procedure for detecting SIM card frauds have been simplified.

Here's the step-by-step guide to safeguarding yourselves from the possible SIM card fraud:

1. Go on the official portal of Sachar Saathi, the link of which is, https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/

2. Click on the 'TAFCOP' option, which is also available by the title 'Know your mobile connection'.

3. A new web page will appear on your screen, the link of which is, https://tafcop.sancharsaathi.gov.in/telecomUser/

4. Enter your mobile number and the captcha code. Following this, you will recieve an OTP.

5. Submit the OTP.

6. After this, the list of numbers which are functional in your name will appear on your screen.

You can accordingly file a report against the fraudsters.

Earlier this year, in the wake of rising online frauds, the Punjab and Haryana High Court appealed to the central government to intensify efforts in monitoring and regulating the issuance of multiple prepaid SIM cards to individuals. The order follows a case in which a man allegedly obtained 35 SIM cards in order to aid an online scam. However, he was later arrested by the police.

The High Court, accordingly, suggested the state government conduct further probe into the matter. It also remarked that no more than one SIM card per person should be issued, taking in consideration the surge in online scams.