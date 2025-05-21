According to the latest survey, which involved 1000 employees, 54% said they were ''quite cracking'' in their current job roles.

Every other day, we get to hear some news about employees leaving their jobs due to lower remuneration, excessive pressure, a toxic work culture, or a lack of recognition from the management.

A new report by TalentLMS highlights a new rapidly growing issue faced by employees, especially in the finance sector. According to a survey, employees admit they are 'quietly cracking'. Quite cracking is a term used for employees who are mentally and emotionally checked out, even though they still perform their tasks at a surface level.

Unlike ''quiet quitting'' quiet cracking refers to employees who seem fine but are slowly losing motivation, confidence and emotional connection to their work due to digital changes, heavier workloads or uncertain futures in their job roles. This silent breakdown can lead to serious issues like reduced productivity.

According to the latest survey, which involved 1000 employees, 54% said they were ''quite cracking'' in their current job roles.

This study suggests that different employees had different experiences with their jobs. It was found that 20% of employees feel this way often, 34% experienced it occasionally, and 47% said they never had such an experience. While 82% of employees feel secure in their current jobs, only 62% feel secure within the company. Around 18% are unsure whether they have a long-term future with their employer.

This survey also highlighted one of the biggest reasons behind quiet cracking: a lack of training and growth. It revealed that employees who didn't receive upskilling in the past years were more likely to feel insecure. Surprisingly, only 42% received any kind of training last year.

Another major issue highlighted in this survey was poor communication and a lack of support from the management, which also contributed to 'quite cracking'.

This rapidly growing trend, hard to notice, could severely impact team morale and productivity if not addressed in time. Experts suggest that companies need to take action by offering the training, improving communication between staff and management and balancing workload effectively.