Sikh persons serve food to passengers sitting inside moving train; God bless them, says Internet

And one such heartwarming video features Punjabi Sikhs serving food to passengers sitting inside the train.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Social media is a treasure trove of human interest stories. These are the stories that elicit love and appreciation from people all over the world. And one such heartwarming video features Punjabi Sikhs serving food to passengers sitting inside train. A LinkedIn user, Corporate Soldiers, took to LinkedIn to share the viral video.

The video opens with a few Sikh people running to serve food to passengers sitting inside a moving train. "Want to know what being Real Punjabi Sikh is all about? Watch this Video!! Seva = Selfless Service Seva in Sikhism is imperative for spiritual life..bThree varieties of seva are sanctioned in Sikh lore: That rendered thru physical means - "Tan" That rendered thru the mental apparatus "Mann" That rendered thru one's material resources "Dhann"...Inspiring" reads the video caption. 

As the video went viral with several likes, social media users applauded the man and said, “What a great man. Humanity still exists. Bless him.” Another comment reads, “I really respect them.. Sikhs always provide the motivation to serve people”

 

 

 

