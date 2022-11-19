Sikh couple steals the show at party with their energetic dance performance, video goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: Everyone has a dancer hidden within them. There are times when we see people dancing their hearts out, letting go of all inhibitions. One such performance was captured in this Instagram video, which has received a lot of attention. It shows an elderly couple showing their brilliant moves while grooving to Punjabi songs. Their energetic performance may also make you groove. The video was posted on the Twitter account @Gulzar_sahab and has over 10k views.

Age is just a number pic.twitter.com/gKxD7WIZLZ November 18, 2022

In the viral video, the Sikh couple can be seen performing energetic dance moves in co-ordination with one another and it’s really delightful to watch. "Age is just a number," the video caption reads.

The video was posted one day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 10k views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received more than 900 likes. Of course, the internet adored the dance video. The couple has received numerous compliments in the comments section. "This is how I'm going to be with my partner one day," a user commented. "Blessed always," said another. "They and their dance live in my head for free," a third said. "I want to get old like this," said another.