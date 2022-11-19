Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Sikh couple steals the show at party with their energetic dance performance, video goes viral

The viral video shows an elderly couple showing their brilliant moves while grooving to Punjabi songs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

Sikh couple steals the show at party with their energetic dance performance, video goes viral
Screengrab

New Delhi: Everyone has a dancer hidden within them. There are times when we see people dancing their hearts out, letting go of all inhibitions. One such performance was captured in this Instagram video, which has received a lot of attention. It shows an elderly couple showing their brilliant moves while grooving to Punjabi songs. Their energetic performance may also make you groove. The video was posted on the Twitter account @Gulzar_sahab and has over 10k views.

In the viral video, the Sikh couple can be seen performing energetic dance moves in co-ordination with one another and it’s really delightful to watch. "Age is just a number," the video caption reads.

The video was posted one day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 10k views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received more than 900 likes.  Of course, the internet adored the dance video. The couple has received numerous compliments in the comments section. "This is how I'm going to be with my partner one day," a user commented. "Blessed always," said another. "They and their dance live in my head for free," a third said. "I want to get old like this," said another.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.