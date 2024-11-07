Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed the baby boy on March 17, 2024, two years after their son Sidhu’s killed by gunshots in May 2022.

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents have shared a new picture of his baby brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, revealing their son's face. The duo also attached a video in the same post. The late singer's parents -- Balkaur Singh (60) and Charan Kaur (58) -- welcomed the baby boy two years after their son Sidhu’s killed by gunshots in May 2022. He is now an eight-month-old.

Sharing the post on Instagram they said there is a priceless light beyond words and innocence of the face. The picture has gone viral in no time. "There is a certain depth in sight, which understands every truth of our lives, there is a priceless light beyond words and innocence of the face, which always makes us feel that the face which was entrusted to the Almighty with wet eyes is the death of that face. With the blessings of God and the prayers of all brothers and sisters, we are visiting again in a small form," they captioned the picture.

