With the OTT release of Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh's 'Do Patti', the song 'Raanjhan' got on everyone's lips in no time, emerging as a blockbuster. It was sung by singer Parampara Thakur. Well, a talented sibling duo has recorded their own cover of the song, delighting netizens.

Shared on Instagram, the clip features Kishore Mondal and Krish Mondal - two brothers famous for their unmatchable singing skills.

The video begins with the little one singing the second stanza from 'Raanjhan', with the perfect rhythm. His proud elder brother, meanwhile, lookd at him and heaped praised on his singing, exclaiming, "Waah'!

He also joined his little one later, singing stanzas with him. The video, immensely loved by netizens, has surpassed four million views.

Here's how netizens reacted

"I need this full version on Spotify", an user commented.

"Such a pure voice", another user wrote.

A third joined, "Abhi Soptify delete karta hoon", lauding the kid's performance.