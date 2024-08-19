This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

The friendship between the Gandhi-Nehru and Bachchan families began in Allahabad at 'Anand Bhavan' and continued to flourish even after both families relocated to Delhi. In his book "Neta Abhineta: Bollywood Star Power in Indian Politics," journalist Rasheed Kidwai notes that when Rajiv and Sanjay Gandhi returned to Delhi from Doon School during their vacations, Ajitabh (Bunty) and Amitabh Bachchan often joined them for games on the lawns of Teen Murti Bhavan.

Amitabh Bachchan's mother, Teji Bachchan, shared a close bond with Indira Gandhi, though she never openly discussed it. On one occasion, Teji confided in writer Uma Vasudev, revealing that she was present when Jawaharlal Nehru passed away. After Nehru's death, Indira Gandhi’s face turned pale, her hands became cold and her tears were unceasing.

Teji Bachchan also mentioned that when the two families met, they deliberately avoided discussing politics, instead focusing on sports, cinema, music and art. When Sonia Gandhi first arrived in Delhi in 1968, it was Amitabh Bachchan who went to receive her at the airport. Sonia stayed with the Bachchan family for about a month and a half and began referring to Teji Bachchan as her ‘third mother.’ In an interview with Dharmyug, Sonia herself disclosed that before her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi, her future mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, suggested she live with the Bachchan family to learn about Indian customs and lifestyle.

At Rajiv Gandhi’s request, Amitabh Bachchan entered politics following Indira Gandhi’s assassination. However, he quickly became disillusioned with politics and stepped away after only a few years. The relationship between the two families started to strain after Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in May 1991. According to Rasheed Kidwai, the tension between them had actually begun during the Emergency. When Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency, there were plans to have the Bachchan family attend a public rally, but Teji Bachchan refused, fearing it might negatively impact Amitabh’s film career.

This decision did not go well with the Gandhi family. Later, when Amitabh Bachchan’s company faced financial difficulties and was on the verge of bankruptcy, the expected support from the Gandhi family was not forthcoming.

The real rift between the Gandhi and Bachchan families occurred in 1997. On February 18, 1997, Sonia Gandhi’s daughter, Priyanka, was scheduled to marry businessman Robert Vadra, a date that had been set well in advance. Around the same time, Amitabh Bachchan arranged the wedding of his daughter, Shweta, in what seemed like a rushed affair. Shweta’s engagement took place in December 1996, and her wedding date was set for February 17, 1997, just one day before Priyanka’s wedding. Kidwai notes in his book that rumors began circulating that the Bachchan family deliberately scheduled Shweta’s wedding the day before Priyanka’s. This greatly upset Sonia Gandhi, and as a result, no one from the Gandhi family attended Shweta Bachchan’s wedding.

In 1999, Amitabh’s son, Abhishek Bachchan, made his film debut with Refugee. Kidwai writes that Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan invited Sonia Gandhi to the premiere of their son’s debut film, but she declined, stating that, in line with Congress Party policies, she did not attend events held in five-star hotels, as the party adhered to a philosophy of simple living and high thinking.

At that time, Sonia Gandhi was the National President of the Congress Party. After this incident, the two families were never seen close again. The final link between them broke when Teji Bachchan passed away in 2007.