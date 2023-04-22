'Shut that baby': Man gets furious on flight over crying baby, viral video shows what happened next

screengrab

New Delhi: Travelling with babies on a plane is difficult since several factors can make them unhappy during the flight. However, the issue worsens when they begin to cry or wail, making the parents and other passengers uncomfortable. A similar incident occurred recently on a Southwest Airlines flight to Florida. A video of a man losing his cool because of a crying baby has gone viral on social media.

Orlando, Florida: Man have a meltdown over a baby crying on a Southwest flight to Ft. Lauderdale. Everyone had to deplane due to his outburst at Orlando Airport. Video from Mark Grabowski. #plane #SouthwestAirlines #babycrying #orlando pic.twitter.com/2qLrPWQGfe — DeL2000 (@DeL2000) April 20, 2023

The clip is shared on Twitter by user Del 2000. In the video, a guy can be heard ranting at the cabin personnel, while the child can also be heard screaming.

"Can you calm the child down, please? I had headphones on. I was sleeping," the unhappy man stated to an attendant in a video taken by a passenger called Mark Grabowski. "Could you please soothe the child? I wore headphones. "I was sleeping," the unhappy man stated to an attendant in a video taken by a passenger called Mark Grabowski. . "Why is the baby yelling? I'm not screaming. Want me to scream? I'll scream. Please stop the baby. We are in a tin can with a baby in an echo chamber. Can you lower that voice?" the man was heard complaining.

"I paid for a ticket to have a comfortable flight. That child has been crying for 40 minutes!" he added, while the cabin attendants asked him to settle down.

The video concludes with the man being dragged out of Orlando International Airport by security and law enforcement authorities while accusing the parents of failing to keep the infant quiet.

It is unknown whether the man faced any consequences as a result of his outburst from police or the airline.

Southwest Airlines released a statement regarding the event.

“We commend our crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation, and we offer our apologies to the other customers onboard who had to experience such unacceptable behavior,” the statement said.