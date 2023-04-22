Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Shut that baby': Man gets furious on flight over crying baby, viral video shows what happened next

A similar incident occurred recently on a Southwest Airlines flight to Florida. A video of a man losing his cool because of a crying baby has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

'Shut that baby': Man gets furious on flight over crying baby, viral video shows what happened next
screengrab

New Delhi: Travelling with babies on a plane is difficult since several factors can make them unhappy during the flight. However, the issue worsens when they begin to cry or wail, making the parents and other passengers uncomfortable. A similar incident occurred recently on a Southwest Airlines flight to Florida. A video of a man losing his cool because of a crying baby has gone viral on social media.

The clip is shared on Twitter by user Del 2000. In the video, a guy can be heard ranting at the cabin personnel, while the child can also be heard screaming.

"Can you calm the child down, please? I had headphones on. I was sleeping," the unhappy man stated to an attendant in a video taken by a passenger called Mark Grabowski. "Could you please soothe the child? I wore headphones. "I was sleeping," the unhappy man stated to an attendant in a video taken by a passenger called Mark Grabowski. . "Why is the baby yelling? I'm not screaming. Want me to scream? I'll scream. Please stop the baby. We are in a tin can with a baby in an echo chamber. Can you lower that voice?" the man was heard complaining.

"I paid for a ticket to have a comfortable flight. That child has been crying for 40 minutes!" he added, while the cabin attendants asked him to settle down.

The video concludes with the man being dragged out of Orlando International Airport by security and law enforcement authorities while accusing the parents of failing to keep the infant quiet.

It is unknown whether the man faced any consequences as a result of his outburst from police or the airline.

Southwest Airlines released a statement regarding the event. 

 “We commend our crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation, and we offer our apologies to the other customers onboard who had to experience such unacceptable behavior,” the statement said.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.