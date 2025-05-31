During the run-chase, GT was off to the worst imaginable start as skipper Shubman Gill was trapped leg-before-wicket by Trent Boult for just one. GT was 3/1 in 0.4 overs.

Gujarat Titans' (GT) IPL 2025 campaign concluded with a devastating defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator match. The loss brought intense emotions to the forefront, not just for Shubman Gill and his team, but also among the spectators. Following the final ball at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which sealed Mumbai Indians' win, cameras captured Nehra’s son visibly distraught in the stands.

The young boy, overwhelmed by the tension and heartbreak of the high-stakes match, couldn't hold back his tears. Several spectators nearby attempted to console him, but the pain of seeing his father's team knocked out proved too much.

The emotional outpouring wasn’t limited to Nehra’s family. Shubman Gill’s sister, Shahneel, was also seen wiping away tears, needing comfort from other Gujarat Titans supporters in the stands.

Gujarat Titans, who had dominated much of the league stage and held the top spot for a significant stretch, saw their title hopes crumble with three consecutive losses, including the two final group-stage matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, followed by the Eliminator setback.

During the run-chase, GT was off to the worst imaginable start as skipper Shubman Gill was trapped leg-before-wicket by Trent Boult for just one. GT was 3/1 in 0.4 overs.

Meanwhile, during the post-match presentation, GT skipper Shubman Gill said, "It was a brilliant game of cricket, and we were right in it. The last three-four overs didn't go our way, but it was still a good game. Definitely not easy when we drop three sitters. It wasn't easy for the bowlers to control, and it doesn't help when you drop three catches. 210 would've been par for us on this pitch. Even in the last over, we were talking if we had taken one or two less sixes it would have made a huge difference," Gill said after the match.

GT had dominated the standings before the tournament was suspended. However, the Titans lost their mojo after the resumption and succumbed to three defeats out of four fixtures. Despite a bitter end to the tournament, Gill dwelled on the positives, especially Sudharsan, who tallied 759 runs in 15 matches.