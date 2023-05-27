Search icon
Shubman Gill’s photo with Sachin Tendulkar goes viral, netizen says, 'discussing marriage with Sara Tendulkar'

The photos of Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar engaged in a serious conversation have now gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill met legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar after his team defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday (May 26) in Ahmedabad. The photos of Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar engaged in a serious conversation have now gone viral on social media.

Shubman Gill batted superbly against Mumbai Indians to score 129 off just 60 balls. The India star hit 10 sixes and 7 fours in his memorable innings. Gill’s majestic ton helped Gujarat Titans score 233 in 20 overs. In reply, Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 171 runs and were eliminated from the race to final.

Gill earned praise from everyone for his third century of IPL 2023. Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter to post hilarious comments on Sachin and Gill’s photo. Check out some funny comments below:

Shubman Gill has now crossed the 800-run mark in the ongoing edition of IPL. He has become only the third player in the history of IPL to achieve this feat. Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler are the first two batters.

 

