Shubman Gill’s photo with Sachin Tendulkar goes viral, netizen says, 'discussing marriage with Sara Tendulkar'

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill met legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar after his team defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday (May 26) in Ahmedabad. The photos of Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar engaged in a serious conversation have now gone viral on social media.

Shubman Gill batted superbly against Mumbai Indians to score 129 off just 60 balls. The India star hit 10 sixes and 7 fours in his memorable innings. Gill’s majestic ton helped Gujarat Titans score 233 in 20 overs. In reply, Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 171 runs and were eliminated from the race to final.

Gill earned praise from everyone for his third century of IPL 2023. Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter to post hilarious comments on Sachin and Gill’s photo. Check out some funny comments below:

Gill: Suno sasurji ab zidd chhoro maan lo meri baat, Sara to jaygi Shubman Gill ke saath! — bhaskar.02_ (@brtoshniwal09) May 26, 2023

Ab to shaadi Kara do Sachin sir — (@haramii_balak12) May 26, 2023

Gill with his father in law

Discussing about his marriage with Sara — Regan Das (@ReganDas51) May 26, 2023

Shubman Gill has now crossed the 800-run mark in the ongoing edition of IPL. He has become only the third player in the history of IPL to achieve this feat. Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler are the first two batters.