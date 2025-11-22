Shreya Ghoshal concert turns magical as woman dances to Ghar More Pardesiya, netizens say 'she should be on stage'

In the video, she is seen performing with full enthusiasm, while people at the concert cheer her on and record her dance steps.

A woman made headlines at Shreya Ghoshal's concert in Nagpur when, while the singer was performing "Ghar More Pardesiya" live on stage, she suddenly broke into a dance routine.

Urvashi Palandurkar shared a video of herself dancing in front of a crowd of approximately 40,000 people.

Urvashi wrote in the caption, "When @shreyaghoshal sang 'Ghar More Pardesiya,' I knew I had to do it. I followed my heart, and it was a unique experience."

Urvashi was praised online, with users calling her performance "beautiful," "enjoyable," and "the highlight of the concert."

See the reactions here:

One user wrote, 'I was literally sitting near you, but wanted to meet you, but I could not because I thought that I should not make you uncomfortable while you were having fun.' Another user said, 'My friends and I saw u, and my female friends were so impressed that we talked about it for at least 10 mins.' A third user commented, 'I was literally sitting near you, but wanted to meet you, but I could not because I thought that I should not make you uncomfortable while you were having fun.'

