‘Shravan Kumar’ in Covid times: Son carries father on his back for 6 hours for vaccine dose

In ancient Indian text of Ramayana, Shravan Kumar was known for showing immense devotion to his parents. Unable to afford any transport, he carried his mother and father to pilgrimage in two baskets on a bamboo pool resting on his shoulders. Much like the legendary character, a photograph of a similar act has emerged of a son’s resolve to get his father vaccinated.

Vaccination drives for Cover-19 are being conducted all around the world to protect against the pandemic, from city areas to rural towns and tribal regions. A photo of a Brazilian Amazonian native man carrying his father on his back to receive a Covid-19 vaccination dose has highlights the intense bond of a parent and child, as well as the complicated practicalities of shot. The photograph was shared by Erik Jennings Simoes on Instagram. The picture shows Tawy, 24, who is carrying his 67-year-old father Wahu piggyback.

Brazil has been seriously affected by the outbreak. The photograph of the father-son duo was captured in January last year, at the start of Brazil's vaccination program. Despite the fact that the photo was taken last year, it was released this year to convey a ‘good message at the start of the new year’.

According to official data, 853 indigenous populations have deceased as a result of COVID-19. According to the BBC, Tawy and Wahu are descendants of the zo'e indigenous community, which has 325 people. Wahu's vision is weak, and he walks with trouble owing to continuous urinary issues, according to the doctor who took the picture. For five to six hours, Tawy held his father on his back. Unfortunately, Wahu, the elderly man, died in September last year. His son has reportedly completed his vaccination for Covid-19.