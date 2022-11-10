Shraddha Kapoor's fan recreates dance steps from Baaghi song Cham Cham in viral video, impresses internet

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: There is no shortage of talent in our country, as evidenced by this video of a girl, who is a big fan of Shraddha Kapoor, who shared a video of herself recreating a dance step from the song Cham Cham. Without a doubt, she performed the dance flawlessly, and netizens adored it. The girl in the video has been identified as Saira Jhatta. The video she shared on Instagram has over 106k views.

In the viral video, Saira can be also seen lip-syncing the lyrics while she dances to the beats of the hit song from the movie Baaghi which stars actor Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. She is trying to impersonate the actress who is known for her unique facial expressions. Watching her perform is complete treat and chances are you’ll be clapping for her by the end of the video. Take a look:

Along with all those views, the video has also received over 8k likes and counting. Netizens took to the comment sections and appreciated her energy and enthusiasm. “Trust me I'm looking at you only. What a grace and style..Loved it(sic),” a user wrote. “Nailed it, really super impressed” another comment reads.