Shraddha Kapoor accidentally dropped the mirror selfie wherein she was seen wearing an orange suit. Her Aadhaar card photo, stuck on the back of her phone, left fans in a frenzy.

Dressed in a simple Chikankari suit, Shraddha Kapoor shared a mirror selfie as she often does. What caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was her Aadhaar card photo, which was stuck on the back of the phone. This accidental revelation comes weeks after the actress refused to share her Aadhaar card photo at fans’ request during a press interaction.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shraddha dropped the mirror selfie wherein she was seen wearing an orange suit, carrying a tote bag and no-makeup look. Her Aadhaar card photo has created a buzz on social media, with fans gushing over her natural charm and simplicity.

Most recently, the Stree actress reportedly rented a luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area for Rs 6 lakh per month. Her 3928.86 sq ft apartment will reportedly be leased for a year and the actress has already paid an advance amount of Rs 72 lakh for the entire term. Besides this, she also offered a glimpse of her recent vacation with her brother Siddhant Kapoor and friends. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “July’24 (is baar upload ho ja theek se) videos stories mein dekhna.” Tamannaah Bhatia commented, “Just cutie thingssss.” A fan asked, “How does it feel to be the cutest beauty that ever existed?”

On the professional front, Shraddha is basking in the success of Stree 2, which broke several box office records. With this commercial success, she has emerged to be the first female lead to achieve record-breaking numbers in terms of collection. Up next, she is reportedly joining Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR for a song in War 2. Besides this, she is also speculated to play a shape-shifting snake in the upcoming film Naagin. However, the actress is yet to make official announcements of her upcoming projects.