The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the result of Civil Service Examination 2024 (CSE) on Tuesday and declared Shakti Dubey as the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 topper (UPSC success story). The country celebrated her success with people from all over India sending her congratulatory messages and praising her hard work. However, the UPSC female topper’s hard work and years of preparation prompted an ex-IPS officer to highlight the fact that UPSC preparation demands years of intense studying and is extremely demanding.

Ex-IPS officer questions IAS preparation cycle

The former IPS officer said that it took Dubey six years and five attempts to secure AIR 1 in UPSC CSE exam. Knowing Shakti Dubey’s long toiling years of preparation, a former IPS officer while congratulating her questioned the excessive requirement of studying for UPSC terming them as ‘waste years’ for youth. Taking to X, former IPS officer Yashovardhan Jha Azad said, “Congratulations to Shikha Dubey, ranking first in UPSC result. But 5 attempt means 6 years of toil—the best years of youth gone in coaching?… Our exam and interview style should change. We are regulators at best and for that, you need leadership, spine, integrity and commitment all with common sense. Best to give only 2 chances with age limit 25.” In his post he also tagged higher civil services bodies. He added, “This obsession with UPSC is costing the nation huge, employing the youth wrongly for 5 to 6 years. Coaching institutes are laughing all the way to the bank.”

Congratulations to Shikha Dubey, ranking first in UPSC result. But 5 attempt means 6 years of toil - the best years of youth gone in coaching? There were 5 lakhs who tried and keep trying. Should we subject our precious youth to waste years & years on an exam. In these years,… — Yashovardhan Jha Azad (@yashoazad) April 23, 2025

Social media reactions

Many social media users reacted to the post, some in support and some had other opinions. A user warned against reforms that would have negative impact on some sections. “If age limit is imposed that elitists so wish, it's gonna hurt the poor the most. because rich will send their kids to all coaching anyways! UPSC isn't just exam, it's a power pie long monopolised by rich middle class.” Another supporting the statement said, “Very True. Earlier days in during 70s , Max age limit was 26 years with three attempts.”

However a user opposing the original concern wrote, “Sr everyone is giving precious years of young life to crack exams, either it may be of peon or IAS, as per one's financial condition, individual capacity and social obligations.”