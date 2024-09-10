'Should have focused on...': Uncle Mahavir Phogat disapproves of niece Vinesh Phogat’s entry into politics

His reservations come at a crucial time, as Vinesh joins the Congress party and prepares to contest from Julana in Haryana’s 2024 elections

As Haryana prepares for its assembly elections, an unexpected family rift has surfaced within one of India’s most celebrated sporting families. Mahavir Phogat, renowned wrestling coach and uncle of Vinesh Phogat, expressed deep disapproval over his niece’s decision to join politics. While the world applauds Vinesh's transition from the wrestling ring to the political arena, Mahavir’s reaction has left many in shock.

In an interview with India Today, Mahavir Phogat revealed his disappointment, stating that Vinesh should have focused on winning a gold medal at the 2028 Olympics rather than diving into the political fray. “She should have participated in one more Olympics before retiring,” he remarked, hinting that the wrestler's best years on the mat might be behind her, but not over.

Despite Mahavir’s nurturing of Vinesh’s wrestling career, he admitted that she ultimately made her own choices. “At this age, she could have won gold. I am against her joining politics,” he emphasised. His reservations come at a crucial time, as Vinesh joins the Congress party and prepares to contest from Julana in Haryana’s 2024 elections.

Many speculate that Vinesh’s political foray may have been influenced by her role in the protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. However, Mahavir dismissed these claims, stating that the protests were unrelated to politics. As the election nears, the divide within the Phogat family has become the centre of attention, leaving many wondering if Vinesh has indeed turned her back on Olympic glory.