Shocking! Woman uses snake as hair tie, roams around in mall - WATCH viral video

Social media is full of fun videos and content posted by users, however, sometimes there are instances where bizarre photos and videos are shared online which shock the audiences. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram which shows a woman roaming around the shopping mall with a snake on her head instead of a hair tie.

By the looks of it, no one in the mall seems to notice the snake on the woman's head. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named, "snake._.world". So far, the video has more than 15,800 views and 800 likes on it.

Watch the video here.

In the video shared online, the woman can be seen entering the mall, without a care in the world, with a tiny snake on her head. The woman tied her hair up in a bun and put a snake where the scrunchie is supposed to go.

In the background of the video, a famous Instagram reel sound, "Nobody’s gonna know," is also playing.

Netizens have dropped a lot of comments on the video and wondered how no one noticed her 'unusual' hairband. A user commented saying, "He understands the assignment better than actual rubber bands," while another said, "Did anyone know?"