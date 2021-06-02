SHOCKING! Woman, 26, stopped from entering park as her top was deemed ‘too small' by staff

In yet another case of moral policing going way too far, a woman has claimed she was forced to wear a jumper from the Disney World gift shop because her outfit was deemed 'exposing' by the staff at the park. The woman said that the staff did not find her outfit as per the dress code of park.

Amanda DiMeo, who has over 800,000 followers on TikTok, said that she was handed over a ticket by the park authorities so she could get a new top from the gift shop for free.

"Okay, guys, new Disney hack. If you're wearing a shirt that shows a little under b***, they'll write you a ticket when you first enter Magic Kingdom," the 26-year-old told her followers. "I'm not sure about the other parks, but they'll write you a ticket so you can get a free shirt at the nearest gift shop," she added.

Amanda was visiting the resort in Florida, US. "I just got a $75 (£50) t-shirt just because I was wearing a shirt that was exposing my under b*** a little bit. So yeah, if you want free Disney shirts, that's the hack," she said.

The video clip has now gone viral and it has been liked more than 5 million times. Several people commented on the video with some saying they would try the 'hack' for themselves.

Disney staff members, however, said that the people should not take advantage of this. "Please don't abuse this. They'll just pull the feature and send people back to change. As a cast member, I can say that this isn't always the case," they commented.