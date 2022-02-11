Shocking! Woman hangs son from 10th floor balcony for THIS reason in viral video

When it comes to mother's love, it’s hard to express in words. All mothers do everything within their power to safeguard their children from harm. A shocking incident has come to light from a society in Faridabad, where a child can be seen being pulled upwards by a woman, from the 8th floor to the 9th of a building.

The video of the incident has now gone viral. In this video, a mother tied her son with a bedsheet and hung him from the 8th floor to the 9th to fetch a garment that accidentally fell into the 8th floor of their balcony. The boy in the video can be seen tied with a yellow bed sheet, carrying a green garment. Thankfully, the child was pulled up safely.

Instead of going through the normal route, the woman fearlessly sent her child to the eighth floor by tying a bedsheet in the balcony of the ninth floor and then slowly lowering it down.

The incident took place in a society in Sector 82, Faridabad recently. The video has been taken by a resident of the opposite building.

Parveen Saraswat, who lives in the society, told that the woman did not contact anyone to get the sari from the lower floor and took self-decision, which can prove to be dangerous. A notice has been given to the woman on behalf of the society for the same.