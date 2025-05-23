A 48-year-old Chinese woman suffered a bone fracture from turning in her sleep due to severe osteoporosis caused by years of avoiding sunlight and vitamin D deficiency.

A 48-year-old woman from Chengdu, Sichuan province in China suffered a bone fracture just by turning over in her sleep. Doctors say this happened because she had avoided sunlight for many years, which caused her bones to become extremely weak. This unusual case was reported by the South China Morning Post.

Dr. Long Shuang, who works in the emergency department of XinDu Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, shared the details of this incident. He explained that the woman had avoided sunlight since she was a child. She never wore short sleeves outside and was very careful to protect her skin from the sun because she wanted to keep it fair and light.

But this careful sun avoidance had serious health effects. The woman developed a severe vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is very important because it helps the body absorb calcium, which keeps bones strong. When she was admitted to the hospital, medical tests showed she had severe osteoporosis. This means her bones had become so fragile that even small movements, like turning in bed, could cause them to break.

It is not clear if her family ever worried about her habit of avoiding the sun, but this injury became a strong warning about the dangers of too much sun protection.

This case has brought attention again to a growing trend in China, especially among women, of protecting themselves aggressively from the sun. Many people now use wide-brimmed hats, long gloves, face masks, and special UV-resistant clothing to avoid any sunlight.

However, health experts warn that this extreme sun avoidance can harm the body. Jiang Xiaobing, Chief Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon at The Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, said in an online video that fully covering the body to avoid the sun is unhealthy. He explained that our bones naturally lose some mass every year after age 30. Without enough calcium, vitamin D, and exercise, bones become weaker and more likely to break.

Dr. Jiang advised people to eat enough calcium, exercise regularly, and avoid smoking and drinking too much alcohol. He especially warned menopausal women to be very careful about their bone health.