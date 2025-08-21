Add DNA as a Preferred Source
SHOCKING: Viral video shows scooty gets sandwiched between two cars in Kerala - WATCH what happens to the rider!

Viral: To reduce road accidents and casualties in India, residents must change their behavior and adhere to road safety law. India has seen a sharp increase in road accidents over time, making them more fatal. As usual, the majority of incidents resulting from negligence or excessive speeding involve two-wheelers. A shocking video in Kannur, Kerala, involving a biker and two cars recently went viral.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

SHOCKING: Viral video shows scooty gets sandwiched between two cars in Kerala - WATCH what happens to the rider!
Shocking Accident Video: Viral Video Shows Biker Narrowly Escapes Death
To reduce road accidents and casualties in India, residents must change their behavior and adhere to road safety law. India has seen a sharp increase in road accidents over time, making them more fatal. As usual, the majority of incidents resulting from negligence or excessive speeding involve two-wheelers. A shocking video in Kannur, Kerala, involving a biker and two cars recently went viral.

Viral Video: The Shocking Incident

A biker in Kannur, Kerala, narrowly missed being hit by a car from behind. The event was captured on CCTV and posted online. The collision was brought on by the car in front of the scooter slowing down because of a broken road ahead. The man was seen slowing down his scooter on camera. A second car, however, approached from behind and collided with the two-wheeler. The scooter was trapped by the two cars. The biker jumped up and shifted to the side of the road.

The grey-colored car behind the scooty was shown in the footage to have slowed down at first before the driver suddenly accelerated. Then it struck the scooty. The road experienced traffic disruptions following the event. The collision severely destroyed the two-wheeler. CCTV camera in the area captured the whole incident. Numerous likes and comments deluged the comment section as soon as the video was posted on X (previously Twitter). The description of the video states, "In the Kannur area, a two-wheeler following a car that was moving slowly through a road dip was hit by another car coming from behind, causing an accident; CCTV footage has been released showing the two-wheeler rider, caught between the two cars, fortunately escaping with their life."

