SHOCKING: Viral video shows scooty gets sandwiched between two cars in Kerala - WATCH what happens to the rider!

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works
IPS Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner
'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room
Why do Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance Industries, Adani group bypass ban on Chinese investment?
THIS Indian state to stop issuing Aadhar card to adults, exception made for..., details here
When is Hartalika Teej Vrat 2025: Know fasting rules, rituals, do's and don'ts
'Suryakumar Yadav and co. will...': Sports Ministry finally breaks silence on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash
Maa OTT release date: When, where to watch Kajol-starrer horror thriller
EAM S Jaishankar says he's 'perplexed' over US tariffs: 'India not the biggest...'
VIRAL
Viral: To reduce road accidents and casualties in India, residents must change their behavior and adhere to road safety law. India has seen a sharp increase in road accidents over time, making them more fatal. As usual, the majority of incidents resulting from negligence or excessive speeding involve two-wheelers. A shocking video in Kannur, Kerala, involving a biker and two cars recently went viral.
Viral: To reduce road accidents and casualties in India, residents must change their behavior and adhere to road safety law. India has seen a sharp increase in road accidents over time, making them more fatal. As usual, the majority of incidents resulting from negligence or excessive speeding involve two-wheelers. A shocking video in Kannur, Kerala, involving a biker and two cars recently went viral.
A biker in Kannur, Kerala, narrowly missed being hit by a car from behind. The event was captured on CCTV and posted online. The collision was brought on by the car in front of the scooter slowing down because of a broken road ahead. The man was seen slowing down his scooter on camera. A second car, however, approached from behind and collided with the two-wheeler. The scooter was trapped by the two cars. The biker jumped up and shifted to the side of the road.
The grey-colored car behind the scooty was shown in the footage to have slowed down at first before the driver suddenly accelerated. Then it struck the scooty. The road experienced traffic disruptions following the event. The collision severely destroyed the two-wheeler. CCTV camera in the area captured the whole incident. Numerous likes and comments deluged the comment section as soon as the video was posted on X (previously Twitter). The description of the video states, "In the Kannur area, a two-wheeler following a car that was moving slowly through a road dip was hit by another car coming from behind, causing an accident; CCTV footage has been released showing the two-wheeler rider, caught between the two cars, fortunately escaping with their life."