SHOCKING! Viral video shows man doing risky stunt on moving bike, here's what happened next

A viral video, featuring a man performing risky stunts on a moving bike, has gone viral on social media.

In order to gain followers and likes on social media, several tend to choose risky stunts and often land in trouble or cause injuries. One such video from Bihar, showing a young man standing on a moving bike, has gone viral on social media.

As the video went viral, it drew furore from netizens and several called for strict action against the man.

Sharing the video on 'X', a user wrote, "This man has become a threat to people's lives, Samastipur police is trying to save him. He does such stunts on the road every day and uploads videos".

In the video titled 'Namaste India', the man was seen standing on top of the moving bike, as he navigated through the streets of the town. While several were shocked to see the risky stunt, many people smiled and waved back at him.

Meanwhile, several users commented on the video, expressing anger over the dangerous show.

"This person should be arrested and driving licence should be cancelled too", a user wrote.

Another user tagged the Samastipur police and wrote, "Please look into the matter on urgent basis for the welfare of the citizens. If anything happens after informing you it will be your responsibility. Thankyou".

Bihar police responds to the viral video

The Bihar police, responding to the viral video, tagged the Samastipur police and asked it to take suitable action against the man.

The Samastipur police replied to the post and stated that the bike was seized and a legal action is being taken.

"The said vehicle was seized by Hasanpur police station two months ago and legal action is being taken," said the police.