There are people who are so scared of being around the animals that they can't even stand beside them, and then there are daredevils who fear nothing. One such video is now making waves on the internet.

In a spine-chilling video, a little schoolboy can be seen naughtily pulling the lion's tail while the animal is tied to the gate of a house building with an iron chain. As the boy pulls the chain too tightly, the lion tries to retract its tail. Upon seeing this, a man quickly rushes to pick up the little kid.

The hair-raising clip, shared on Instagram by @memechatapp, has sparked terror among the viewers. The lion allegedly ventured into a village in Gujarat, and the locals tied it with a chain, keeping it as a pet.

Lions are apex predators who play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of their ecosystem. They are powerful carnivores, also known as the 'kings of the jungle'. Male lions are territorial and protect their pride from intruders, and females do most hunting.

“Gujarat is not for beginners,” the post on Instagram read.

The video was shared a while ago and has managed to garner over 100k likes. The clip has triggered mixed reactions, with some users shocked and others amused.

One user commented, “Even Gujarat is not for beginners”

''If forests are not there, then they will surely come in human place only. And what is that child doing with the lion? It's wrong. Treat lion with love,'' another user wrote.

''Please don’t encourage this, and try to show your bravery. ANIMALS ARE SUFFERING DUR TO EXCESSIVE DEFORESTATION. If they come to villages for water and food, it’s natural due to loss of habitat, don’t make fun of it and don’t kill them and their animal instincts,'' a third user wrote.

''Jokes aside, it's really normal in Gujarat because lions and humans live together here just like people live with leopards in Jawai,'' another user wrote.

''Pakistani video hai,'' joked another user.

