SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms for reuse, IRTC takes BIG action, internet says, 'filthy...'

A disturbing and 'filthy' video from Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express (16601) has gone viral, raising questions on the hygiene of the Indian trains. What's in the video?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 06:25 PM IST

SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms for reuse, IRTC takes BIG action, internet says, 'filthy...'
A disturbing and 'filthy' video from Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express (16601) has gone viral, raising questions on the hygiene of the Indian trains. The video shared by Congress leader Srinivas BV, has sparked outrage among people who are now bashing Indian railways on social media, saying 'filth disguised as service in Express trains.'

What's in the video?

The video shows a man can we seen washing the 'used' disposable food containers in the train washroom, allegedly to reuse them for serving passengers. This comes after Railways has in traduced several measures to ensure food quality, such as installing CCTV cameras in kitchens, mandating FSSAI certification for catering units, and conducting regular hygiene audits.

Congress leader Srinivas BV, slammed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, 'Railway Minister, this is your convenience. Full fare is collected from the public, but on the other hand, this shameful act. You should be ashamed.' 

watch video here:

IRTC reacts

In its FIRST response,  Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) issued a statement that the vendor has been identified and was immediately removed. 

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stating on X, 'After taking the matter very seriously, the vendor has been identified and removed immediately. The process to cancel the license of the licensee is underway, along with a heavy fine being imposed.'

Internet reacts

One user said, ' Everyone has to do cost-cutting for profit. It depends on prson what path they chose.' Second said, 'This is neither the first such incident nor will it be the last. We and our society need to change drastically. Nothing is settled.'

Third said, '"Its high time with these contractors. Lot of complaints on social media for bad food, high price even bulling by vendors. Recently my relative visited Shatabdi and through all food because of bad quality. They confirm everyone regret buying food and through it. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia should act strictly on it before all good work again turn worse. Not necessarily they need written complaint, Babus can act on social post info as well.'

