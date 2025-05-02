It's not everyday that you catch a bull red-handed on CCTV, engaged in a heist! But here we are with a video that's been making waves online. In the now-viral video, a bull is seen stealing a parked scooter and pushing it forward using its front leg- yes, you heard that right!

Shared on 'X', the video features a typical Indian street, with people minding their own businesses. A four-legged 'thief' suddenly appears and walks up to a parked scooter, as if it had something on its mind! Within no time, the bull moves the vehicle using its front leg. No kidding - the animal even managed to shove the vehicle a good 100 metres down.

Watch

As per the 'X' user who shared the CCTV footage on social media, the incident took place in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. "You must have seen people stealing scooters many times but the case of scooter theft in Rishikesh is different. Here even the stray bulls roaming in the streets are fond of bikes and scooters", the clip was accompanied by a hilarious caption.

However, it didn't well. The two-wheeler came to a sudden halt as it veered towards the roadside. That's when the 'innocent-looking' thief stopped and wandered off.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Bro preparing for his date", an user jokingly wrote.

Another user commented, "Inspector you're not gonna believe this..."

"Aisa pehli baar dekha hai", wrote a third.