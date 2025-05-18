The video posted on social media quickly went viral, triggering outrage among viewers.

Marriage is a special day for everyone, be it a man or a woman. People often have many dreams regarding their D-Day. However, sometimes those dreams remain unfulfilled, and for some, they are completely shattered. Something similar happened to a groom in a viral video that has grabbed attention online.

The viral clip, shared on various social media platforms, shows that the jaimala ceremony is about to begin. The bride walks down the aisle and starts climbing the stage. Seeing her, the groom extends his hand lovingly to hold hers, but instead of accepting it, she spat on his hand.

The groom and the guests present there to witness their big day were left stunned by this act. The groom locked his hand in disbelief, confused about what went wrong. Meanwhile, the bride stood still, and the cameraperson rushed towards the groom.

Watch

The video posted on social media quickly went viral, triggering outrage among viewers. Many felt that the bride seemed unhappy, while others condemned this unacceptable act and said she should have declined earlier without humilating the groom and his family.

Commenting on the video, a user said, “The groom has to be careful, the blue drum incident can also happen.” Another user asked, “Will the marriage have taken place even after this incident?” The third user said, “This is the height of rudeness… the groom should have left the stage.” At the same time, another user said, “It is unacceptable to do this. If she is doing this with people outside, then would she be doing the same with her father and brother in her own house as well?”

It is worth noting that a video had also gone viral in the past, in which the groom was seen misbehaving. In a video shared by a user named vixaxmews on Instagram, it was shown that the jaimala ceremony is going on. The bride is standing with her family. While the groom is sitting. The groom's expressions show that he is angry about something. He is asking the bride to leave the stage.

Also read: Shocking video shows drunk man keeps riding after wife falls from bike: 'Laapataa ladies first draft'