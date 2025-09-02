SHOCKING: Viral video shows a careless biker miraculously escapes DEATH after hitting a bus head-on - WATCH

Viral Accident Video: The biker was seen on camera attempting to overtake a car on a busy route in an unsafe manner. The driver of the bus was approaching from the opposite direction when this incident occurred.

Viral Road Accident Video: Road accidents have become more frequent and more severe in India over time. The majority of those injured in collisions caused by speeding and other traffic violations are, as usual, two-wheelers. A video of a bus and motorbike collision on a road recently went viral. A passing biker tragically struck a bus who attempted a dangerous move while riding, violating traffic laws. Despite barely avoiding the deadly collision, the biker's negligence sparked various concerns. When the incident's video was uploaded to X, the old Twitter, a ton of comments poured into the comment section. "Is this a suicide or an accident?" one user asked.

The biker was seen on camera attempting to overtake a car on a busy road in a risky manner. The driver of the bus was coming from the opposite direction when this incident occurred. A biker suddenly emerged, and and they collided head-on. Bus Driver was alert and stopped, so the biker got saved from death! Luckily for him, the bus braked at the right time, but the biker didn't until perhaps the very last second. Every car stopped and the people present immediately lifted him to the side of the road. Many internet users expressed anxiety after watching the video. One user wrote, "Only Darwinian theory explains this behaviour by the biker" Another user wrote, "Who was he overtaking? This is the point at which he suddenly swerved onto the wrong lane and kept going straight."

India is a country with a high level of vehicle traffic on its roads, which leads to a significant number of traffic accidents each year. The number of traffic accidents that occur in Mumbai varies annually, although it is generally estimated to be around 10,000. According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, the main causes of traffic accidents in the city are careless and reckless driving, going over the speed limit, and violating traffic laws by failing to stop at red lights and driving while intoxicated.

The Traffic Police have started a number of awareness efforts and enforcement initiatives to educate drivers of the importance of following traffic laws and to punish those who do not in an effort to reduce the number of accidents. In order to monitor and manage traffic in the city, the Police have also installed automated cameras and AI-powered devices. Despite these efforts, high rate of traffic accidents continues to worry the public and the government. The relatives of those who are killed or seriously injured in a traffic accident are frequently left to deal with the consequences.