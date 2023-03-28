Shocking video: Elderly man beaten up in Mumbai old age home by staff member

Picture Credits: Twitter screenshot- @Rajmajiofficial

A horrifying video has surfaced on the social media platform of an Old Age home where elder people were getting beaten in Navi Mumbai. A user has shared the video on the microblogging platform which clearly portrays how senior citizens are being treated in Old Age homes. The video was recorded secretly where it can be seen how a worker abuses a helpless elderly individual to sleep.

The user tweeted, “A shocking video has surfaced in the social media. Sai Care Center Airoli Navi Mumbai Where old age home group D-59 situation is bad. Senior citizens, old poor people come to old age homes. There they are forcefully beaten which we all can see in this video how the old man is threatened there and he is beaten to sleep. @Navimumpolice is requested to know the veracity of this video and take strict action against the culprits. #viralvideo #saicarecenter #airoli”

The video shows how the old man gets threatened by a worker in the Sai Care Centre Airoli Old Age home. The staff member uses foul language on the elderly man and beat him.

The user has tagged Navi Mumbai Police and requests the police to take serious action against it.

The video has gained almost 1000 views on Twitter. Several users have retweeted and shared their concerns and ask authorities to cancel their licenses.