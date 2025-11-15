Shocking viral video captures Gurgaon man’s fall as bungee cord suddenly snaps in Rishikesh

Instead of bouncing back safely, he fell straight into a tin shed below, leaving bystanders screaming in shock.

A dramatic moment during a bungee jump in Rishikesh turned into a frightening ordeal after the rope broke just as a young man leapt off the platform.

Instead of bouncing safely back, he plunged straight into a tin shed below, leaving bystanders screaming in shock.

Content creator Sujal Thakral shared the terrifying video on Instagram and explained what happened after the fall.

"Bungee jumping live incident caught on camera in Rishikesh," the caption of the post reads.

According to a Times of India report, the youngster has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a 24-year-old BA student from Gurgaon. The accident occurred at Thrill Factory Adventure Park.

Sonu, who suffered severe fractures to his chest and left arm, was taken to AIIMS-Rishikesh, where his condition is said to be serious.

Thakral, in his video, said he rushed the injured man to AIIMS Rishikesh because no medical support was available at the location. According to him, the victim was seriously hurt and needed immediate treatment.

According to Thakral, no ambulance or emergency staff were present at the site, raising serious concerns about the safety measures at popular adventure spots in Rishikesh.

Later in the video, Thakral said that visitors are made to sign safety declarations before the jump, but operators often avoid responsibility when accidents occur.

Netizens reactions:

Instagram users expressed shock at how easily the rope broke and questioned why such an activity was allowed to run without proper checks.

One of the users commented, "When it comes to adventure sports and adventure tourism in India, it's a matter of when and not if fatal accidents are going to happen. Be it that jhula from the local mela or bungee jumping, or ropeway."

A second user commented, "He should file a case against them and should get compensation."

"Too risky. Why is there no safety net? Worst nightmare came true," another user commented.

The video was shared on November 13, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 3 lakh likes and numerous comments.

