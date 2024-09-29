Shocking! Viral influencer who married herself dies by suicide at 26

In a shocking turn of events, Turkish Tiktok influencer Kubra Aykut who went viral for her "Wedding without a Groom" videos has died after falling from the fifth floor of a luxury apartment building at the age of 26 in Istanbul's Sultanbeyli district, The Sun reported. Local authorities have also discovered a suicide note at her apartment that was reportedly left behind by her.

Hours before her passing, Akyut posted a heartbreaking message on social media regarding her journey with weight gain. "I've gathered my energy, but I can't seem to gain weight. I lose a kilogram every day. I don't know what to do; I urgently need to gain weight," she wrote in her last post.

Akyut rose to fame on social media in 2023 after organising her own wedding without a partner. She wore a white dress and a tiara and 'married' herself. "I cannot find a worthy groom for myself," she said back then. She was also seen driving away in a car while holding her bouquet and celebrating. A clip of her enjoying a burger in her white dress and humorously referring to herself as a "nervous bride" went viral on social media.

In her last TikTok video, she was seen cleaning her apartment just prior to her tragic passing.

After her shocking death, netizens took to social media to express sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the viral influencer. They remember her as "an angel with "a beautiful heart."

Aykut amassed a significant following, with one million fans on TikTok and over 225,000 followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of Aykut's death.

