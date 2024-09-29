Twitter
UPI down: Several users face issues while sending, receiving money

Shocking! Viral influencer who married herself dies by suicide at 26

Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

UPI down: Several users face issues while sending, receiving money

Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

How long can a king cobra live?

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

Shocking! Viral influencer who married herself dies by suicide at 26

Hours before her passing, Akyut posted a heartbreaking message on social media regarding her journey with weight gain.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 09:57 PM IST

Shocking! Viral influencer who married herself dies by suicide at 26
Image: kubrasalofficial/Instagram
In a shocking turn of events, Turkish Tiktok influencer Kubra Aykut who went viral for her "Wedding without a Groom" videos has died after falling from the fifth floor of a luxury apartment building at the age of 26 in Istanbul's Sultanbeyli district, The Sun reported. Local authorities have also discovered a suicide note at her apartment that was reportedly left behind by her.

Hours before her passing, Akyut posted a heartbreaking message on social media regarding her journey with weight gain. "I've gathered my energy, but I can't seem to gain weight. I lose a kilogram every day. I don't know what to do; I urgently need to gain weight," she wrote in her last post. 

Akyut rose to fame on social media in 2023 after organising her own wedding without a partner. She wore a white dress and a tiara and 'married' herself. "I cannot find a worthy groom for myself," she said back then. She was also seen driving away in a car while holding her bouquet and celebrating. A clip of her enjoying a burger in her white dress and humorously referring to herself as a "nervous bride" went viral on social media.

In her last TikTok video, she was seen cleaning her apartment just prior to her tragic passing.

After her shocking death, netizens took to social media to express sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the viral influencer. They remember her as "an angel with "a beautiful heart." 

Aykut amassed a significant following, with one million fans on TikTok and over 225,000 followers on Instagram. 

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of Aykut's death.

