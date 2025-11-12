FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shocking video shows woman dragged outside five-star hotel in Delhi; public demands action

The clip begins with a horrific scene where a woman is seen lying on the ground, tightly gripping another woman's hair, while two men try to separate them.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 04:22 PM IST

Shocking video shows woman dragged outside five-star hotel in Delhi; public demands action
A shocking incident occurred in Delhi, where two men and two women were seen engaging in a violent altercation outside a five-star hotel. In disturbing scenes, a woman is seen being held down by two men and another woman. Moments later, the same woman is dragged onto the street as bystanders watch the chaos unfold. A video of the incident has now surfaced online, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

The incident reportedly occurred outside the Shangri-La Eros Hotel on Ashoka Road. The exact cause of the altercation is unclear, but the footage shows disturbing scenes of extreme aggression and shouting and verbal abuse between the men and women.

Violent clash caught on camera

The clip begins with a horrific scene where a woman is seen lying on the ground, tightly gripping another woman's hair, while two men try to separate them. The woman lying on the ground continues to curse at her and refuses to let go. A man wearing a black vest turns to another man wearing a white shirt and shouts, "Hey, get your hands off your sister!" The man in white, who appears to be the sister's brother, steps forward to intervene, but the clip suddenly cuts to a more heated scene.

Exchange of abuse

In the next part of the video, the same woman who was on the ground earlier is now standing near a Thar and abusing the man in the black vest. He yells at her, and when he pushes her, the scuffle between them escalates into a physical fight, causing her to fall to the ground. Her brother tries to stop him from doing anything further, but she continues screaming and asks, "How dare you touch my sister?"

Moments later, the man in the black vest gets into his Thar and warns her brother to control the woman. But she continues to approach the car, screaming and trying to confront the man inside. As she tries to stop the car, the man in the back seat grabs her hand. Within seconds, the Thar starts moving forward, dragging her for a short distance, then letting go. She falls to the ground as the car pulls away.

The caption sharing the video reads, "Delhi - Shangri-La Hotel, Ashoka Road. In this video, two boys and a girl are climbing on top of another girl and pinning her down. It's difficult to say who is right and who is wrong, but what is happening is extremely wrong. I appeal to the Delhi Police to take immediate action in this matter. And to anyone watching this video - learn to call wrong a wrong."

Online reactions:

Many users have reacted strongly to these scenes and demanded police intervention.

One user commented, "It's not right to drag a sister or daughter like this; the police administration should catch such people and take strict action. It's not right to publicly humiliate any girl on the street like this."

Another wrote, "Anyone can be at fault—boy or girl. But the real problem lies in the values ​​being instilled in today's generation. Just think... where are these young minds going?"

Tagging the official account of the Delhi Police, one person wrote, "Action should be taken against them."

At present, there has been no official statement or update from the Delhi Police regarding this incident.

Also read: 11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at this time

 

