Seeing the dog fall, several people rush to help. The owner looks shocked while others try to see if the dog is still alive.

A shocking video has gone viral, showing a pet dog slipping under a moving Rajdhani Express train after its owner tried to force it to board. The incident happened at a railway station and has left people outraged on social media.

The video shows a man in a blue T-shirt and jeans standing on the platform with his golden retriever on a leash. As the train starts moving, he tries to pull the scared dog onto it before getting on himself. However, the dog, looking confused and frightened, struggles to climb.

The fast-moving train makes the pet more nervous. Despite the owner’s efforts, the dog refuses to jump. In a heartbreaking moment, the golden retriever slips between the train and the platform, falling onto the tracks while still leashed to its owner.

Seeing the dog fall, several people rush to help. The owner looks shocked while others try to see if the dog is still alive. The video ends without showing what happens next.

There is no official confirmation, but some social media users claimed railway workers rescued the dog and returned it to its owner. This news has brought relief to many viewers.

Anger on social media

The video has led to outrage online, with many people criticising the owner for risking the dog's life. Some have even asked authorities to take action against him.

One user wrote, "He should have carried the dog. This was very careless."

Another commented, "Thankfully, the dog survived. But the owner must be punished for being so irresponsible."

A third user added, "This is not how you treat a pet. The owner should be ashamed."

The incident has raised concerns about pet safety and the risks of boarding moving trains.

Also read: Akash Ambani visits Tirumala Temple, performs seva and offers prayers; WATCH viral video