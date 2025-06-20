In the video, the man can be seen holding his little kid in his arms and patting her back as the little one looked frightened.

A 2018 video shows Malaysian reality star Redha Roslan bungee jumping from a 200-foot-high bridge with his then-two-year-old daughter, Mecca. The clip was recently reposted on Instagram, prompting online outrage.

In the video, the man can be seen holding his little kid in his arms and patting her back as the little one looked frightened. The man not visible in the camera yelled, "Three ... two... on. The man was suddenly pulled backwards off the bridge, and they were dropped 196 feet from the top of the bridge.

Many users criticised Redha's stunt by calling it dangerous and reckless. Some even said that he had put his daughter's life in danger, as no safety gear was visible in the clip. However, the man clarified later that his daughter wanted to join the jump and was wearing the safety gear.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, 'Nothing wrong at all, with this idea! BUT have the child strapped in as well! India NEEDS TO develop MORE adventurous citizens. We need to see more with courage and a high mechanical IQ! There's a scarcity at present! For example, there's a lake nearby you - but you DON'T know how to swim. Because your parents made you scared of water! So scared that you would drown in a bucket of water. That bad!'

Another user said, 'Police action should be taken against organiser company and parents.'

A third user commented, 'Just when you thought you had seen enough. Some people show there is more to this.'

Another user wrote, 'I will never let my kids jump down.'

