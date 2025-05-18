A viral video shows a man, allegedly heavily intoxicated, continuing to ride his motorcycle even after his wife fell off.

Every year, thousands of people lose their lives due to the drinking and driving habit. According to a report, India saw over 3,000 road accidents caused by the consumption of alcohol. Yet, some people do not take this life-threatening habit seriously.

A viral video shows a man, allegedly heavily intoxicated, continuing to ride his motorcycle even after his wife fell off. This incident took place when the man when rash-riding through traffic with his wife and son seated behind him. The man lost control, leading to his wife falling off the bike. Despite her shout from behind her unaware and drunk husband kept riding the motorcycle, not realising someone had fallen off.

This shocking incident was recorded by two men riding behind him. The motorcyclists followed the drunk man, trying to inform him about his wife. When they finally managed to stop him at the roadside, the intoxicated man got involved with them in a verbal fight instead of gratitude.

The clip was shared three days ago by @daily.bharat.news on Instagram and has stirred outrage among viewers. Netizens heavily criticised this act of carelessness in the comment section, while some mocked him.

''We're laughing at this while we should be worried about the kid at the back and the woman that was left behind,'' a user wrote.

''Laapata ladies first draft,'' another user wrote.

''Grt job..aise hi hme apne desh k log chahiye..jo apme aas paa ka bhi dhyan rakhe, third user wrote, prasing the two motorcyclist.

''Cancel his license, another user commented.

''He probably didn't want to take her back'', another user joked.

''The man appeared so intox!cated that he didn’t even realize when his wife jumped off the bike mid-ride, risk!ng her life to escape the dangerous situation,'' another user commented.



